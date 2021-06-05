Atletico Madrid star ‘could definitely do a job in Klopp’s midfield’, says Liverpool journalist

Saul Niguez would be well-suited to the demands of Liverpool’s midfield “having been used to working so hard” in Atletico Madrid’s side.

This comes from Paul Gorst, who claimed that there was no interest on the Reds’ side in the Spaniard when responding to a question on the 26-year-old in an Echo Q&A.

“I haven’t seen an awful lot of La Liga this season but he’s certainly a player,” the journalist said.

“He could definitely do a job in Klopp’s midfield having been used to working so hard in Simeone’s system.

“That’s not me saying there’s interest, though. I don’t believe there is.”

With Gini Wijnaldum virtually guaranteed to be playing in different colours next term, a new midfield signing is considered a likely prospect for the Reds.

Despite reports claiming that Jurgen Klopp will look to rely on his current options to fill in for the Dutchman’s vacated spot, we find it extremely hard to believe that a midfield target has not been identified.

Considering the number of games the No.5 played last season alone, there’s a slim chance that the former Dortmund boss genuinely believes the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be fit enough across an entire campaign to effectively cover.

A new midfielder must be a priority, particularly in light of our prior transfer mistake last year, with us failing to acknowledge the need to address our options for the centre of defence.

