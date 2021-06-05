‘He is not on his way to Liverpool’ – Journalist rubbishes reports claiming wonderkid had made Anfield switch

Paul Gorst has confirmed that rumoured Liverpool signing Abdul Fatawu Issahaku “is not on his way” to Merseyside this summer.

The Liverpool Echo reporter responded to a question on the publication’s Q&A, which effectively rubbishes a recent report that had claimed the highly-rated forward had signed for the Anfield-based outfit for £1.5m.

The 17-year-old had been thought to have signed a five-year contract with the Reds, with potential work permit issues meaning that the side would have been forced to loan out the starlet.

With the likes of Harvey Elliott set to return to the squad ahead of pre-season, we do technically have a number of young options currently available who could turn Jurgen Klopp’s head for the next campaign.

While we’ll always welcome Liverpool going for the next best thing, we wouldn’t be against the German handing opportunities to some of our own promising talents where appropriate.

As things stand, it will be a very interesting pre-season for Elliott in particular, who stands a chance of cementing a spot in Klopp’s first-team plans after an impressive loan spell in the Championship.

