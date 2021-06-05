‘His career is over at Anfield’ – Liverpool star has no future with Reds, says club journalist

Out-of-favour Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius “has no future” with the club, according to Paul Gorst.

Responding to questions on an Echo Q&A, the reporter claimed that the German would be loaned out once more if a buyer couldn’t be secured for his services.

“Loris Karius has no future at Liverpool,” the journalist said.

“Another loan spell, this time at Union Berlin, failed to work out and it’s interesting to note that the club could be in need of a third-choice keeper if Adrian moves on this summer.

“It won’t be Karius, however. If a buyer cannot be found, another loan will be looked at. His career is over at Anfield.”

The former Reds No.1 has been something of an outcast on Merseyside since making a series of costly errors in the club’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat in Kiev in 2018.

READ MORE: (Video) Thiago’s volley passing warm-up with Rodri is mesmerising

We have to admit feeling a little sorry for the loanee, whose confidence has clearly never quite recovered since the debacle against Real Madrid.

At the age of 27, the shotstopper’s career is far from ending, however, having only made five appearances whilst on loan at Union Berlin, his stock could not be lower.

The former Mainz man needs regular minutes somewhere, not just to encourage a sale on our end, but also to help him repair the damage from 2018.

Liverpool could announce high-scoring forward as their second summer signing soon after national coach’s big reveal