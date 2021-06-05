Latest update on Brazil’s Copa America stance is very good news for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

Brazil’s players have reportedly decided to not play in this year’s Copa America, according to Juan Arango.

This follows concerns over the spread of COVID-19, with Brazilian journalist Marcos Bertoncello relaying an update from Pedro Ernesto claiming that a number of the national side’s players who ply their trade for European club outfits didn’t want to take part.

Being reported that @CBF_Futebol president Rogério Caboclo will have a meeting with players to convince them to play Copa America. Also players are reaching out to friends on other teams to follow suit. https://t.co/9j6oQOCiv7 — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) June 4, 2021

It’s potentially extremely good news for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who could be set to receive fully rested stars in Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Bobby Firmino back for pre-season in July.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the South American continent, the hesitance on the part of the players to take part in the international competition is certainly more than understandable.

Though the benefit to domestic clubs is apparent, the health and safety of the players is absolutely paramount and must come first ahead of any obligations to play for the national side.

Should the fixtures go ahead, there would be an incredible risk to the squads of club outfits across Europe, which must surely be averted.

