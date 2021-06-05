Liverpool believe injured star will be available for pre-season – David Maddock

Liverpool are reportedly confident that Trent Alexander-Arnold will recover from his injury in time to be available for the club’s pre-season plans, which begin in mid-July, as reported by David Maddock in the Mirror.

The Englishman had suffered a grade two quad tear after pulling up, without having been challenged, during England’s friendly victory over Austria.

Having been examined by the Reds’ own medical team, it would appear that the fullback’s injury is not as severe as first feared, with the No.66 set to be sidelined for roughly a month.

While it’s a sucker punch for the Academy graduate to have been ruled out from the European Championships after making the cut for Gareth Southgate’s squad, it’s fortunate that the player will likely have a proper pre-season.

Given that a bout of COVID-19 effectively damaged his preparation for the prior campaign, it’s important that the defender will get an opportunity to begin the next season the right way.

Hopefully, this setback will only embolden the 22-year-old to perform to an even higher standard in the next campaign as he sets his sights on making England’s World Cup squad.

