Liverpool decide to part ways with £13.5m star once compared to Steven Gerrard – report

Liverpool are reportedly set on parting ways with Marko Grujic this summer, handing Hertha Berlin an opening to sign the Serbian.

This comes from Berliner Kurier (via Sport Witness), following the player’s loan spell with Porto, with the publication asserting that the Reds have changed their stance on the 25-year-old.

The former Red Star Belgrade starlet has had a rare number of opportunities to show off his talents for his parent club, often being shipped out on loan spells since he first made the switch to Anfield.

With Liverpool’s transfer policy looking to be ever-reliant on player sales, the midfielder would certainly be a likely candidate for the transfer chop having yet again not featured for us in the Premier League since the 2017/18 campaign.

Valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt, we’d expect Michael Edwards to work his magic, even under the current, restrictive financial climate, and get anything between £15-20m from a potential suitor for the No.16’s services.

It’s a shame that things couldn’t work out for Grujic in Merseyside, with the loanee having arrived to much fanfare in the summer of 2016, earning comparisons with some of the globe’s top midfielders – including the likes of Steven Gerrard and Paul Pogba.

Sadly, such comparisons failed to bear any fruit in the long-run, though we’d wish the midfielder all the best with his future if he is set for the transfer chop.

