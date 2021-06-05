Liverpool may need to intervene soon, as ‘negotiations are ongoing’ between Reds-linked target and Manchester United – report

Liverpool-linked star Jadon Sancho is reportedly looking to seek “clarity on his future” prior to the Euros, with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund said to be in the thick of negotiations.

This comes from Sport 1 (as relayed by Ronan Murphy below), with the Reds potentially needing to intervene soon if their interest remains in the Englishman.

Jadon Sancho wants clarity on his future before the start of the European Championship, according to Sport1. Negotiations are ongoing between Borussia Dortmund and Man Utd and they are optimistic a deal can be done. #MUFC #BVB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 5, 2021

Having registered 36 goal contributions across all competitions this season, the former Manchester City youth prospect would be a valuable addition to most sides in the Premier League.

Should Jurgen Klopp still be interested in adding a forward to his ranks, as recent reports have asserted, he could certainly do far worse than urging his recruitment team to take a look at the Bundesliga star.

At 21-years-old, the winger would add genuine quality to the side and likely be an important part of the squad for the next decade or so.

A figure in the region of £80m is likely to be requested in exchange for Sancho, however, which is more than likely to put off Michael Edwards and co. sadly.

As such, we’d expect our rivals to have a greater chance of securing the England international’s signature if their finances are viable.

