Liverpool’s transfer budget supposedly revealed in new report with player sales to factor in – ESPN

Liverpool’s transfer budget for the upcoming summer window, set to open on the 9th June, will be £50m before any potential player sales are made, according to ESPN.

The Reds have already secured the signing of Ibrahima Konate, with the Premier League outfit reportedly keen on adding a forward to its ranks.

It’s not particularly clear whether the report has already taken into account the club’s purchase of the Frenchman from RB Leipzig, which could mean that Jurgen Klopp’s men have less than £15m remaining.

Assuming a worst-case scenario – that Liverpool have a minuscule amount of funds remaining – it would go some way in explaining reports from those close to the club claiming the lack of interest in seeking to find a Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

We’d hope, however, that a new forward and midfielder won’t be entirely reliant on player sales alone, particularly given that we’re losing a hugely reliable squad figure in the departing Dutchman.

Having qualified for the Champions League, we’d have assumed that our transfer budget would have received a bit of a healthy bump, despite the financial ramifications of COVID-19.

