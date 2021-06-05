New report claims Liverpool set to drastically change their summer transfer plans

Liverpool are reportedly set to focus on handing new contracts to their current roster of stars instead of seeking to add new players to the side.

This comes from the Express, with the publication claiming that Jurgen Klopp wishes to find solutions within his current squad as it is for the next campaign.

READ MORE: ‘They have interest, he is on the list’ – Fabrizio Romano issues update on 16-goal Liverpool-linked star

It’s a bit of a strange conclusion to jump to, particularly given that Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on bringing a new forward into the mix, not to mention the gaping vacancy in the squad left by Gini Wijnaldum’s departure.

With Liverpool having also successfully secured Champions League qualification, the demands on the squad next season mean that new signings have to be considered an absolute priority.

The reality of the situation is that we’re currently inundated with a handful of injury-prone midfielders – who will be out at some point this coming campaign.

Not to mention we’d be accepting putting a lot of pressure on our main front-three, with only Diogo Jota and likely a few younger faces to offer rotation opportunities for the likes of Mo Salah and co.

Liverpool could announce high-scoring forward as their second summer signing soon after national coach’s big reveal