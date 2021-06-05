PSG enter the race for Liverpool star with a huge contract tabled – ESPN

PSG have reportedly entered the race for soon-to-be free agent Gini Wijnaldum.

This comes from ESPN (via Caught Offside), with the publication claiming that the French outfit have made a bigger contract offering to the outbound Dutchman than favourites Barcelona.

The No.5 had been thought to be set on a switch to Spain to re-join former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman, though he may perhaps be tempted by a more lucrative offer.

READ MORE: Liverpool decide to part ways with £13.5m star once compared to Steven Gerrard – report

With both European heavyweights issuing offers with a similar length of contract, it’s a battle that will fundamentally come down to what the 30-year-old values as a better move.

While we’re absolutely gutted that the Dutch international won’t be extending his stay at Anfield, we at the EOTK wish our departing player nothing but the best for his future.

Despite reports claiming that Jurgen Klopp will be happy with finding solutions from within the squad to make up for the loss of Wijnaldum, we find it hard to believe that Liverpool won’t be pursuing any targets themselves.

Having been an ever-reliable presence in the middle of the park, amongst a number of injury-prone players in our squad, not replacing the former Newcastle star would be foolishness of the highest order.

Liverpool could announce high-scoring forward as their second summer signing soon after national coach’s big reveal