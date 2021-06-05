‘They have interest, he is on the list’ – Fabrizio Romano issues update on 16-goal Liverpool-linked star

Liverpool remain interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed that the Englishman is “on the list”.

The Reds are thought to be keeping track of a number of potential forward options, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen on bolstering his forward line in the summer window following a series of poor displays this term from Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

“At the moment they are not negotiating with Dortmund, and they have not opened talks with Sancho. They have interest, he is on the list, but there have been no talks,” the Italian spoke on the Don Robbie Youtube channel (via HITC). “We need to wait some weeks, it won’t be so quick, so we need to be patient and see what happens. Also if other clubs join the race, there were rumours about Liverpool, but at the moment I’m told there’s nothing with Liverpool and Jadon Sancho.”

The Merseysiders are not thought to be interested in parting ways with either the Senegalese or the former Hoffenheim star.

With the player – who has registered 16 goals across all competitions this year – expected to set any potential suitor back in the realm of £80m plus, it’s difficult to see Liverpool being a genuine contender for his signature.

A decision to not sign Ozan Kabak on an £18m option-to-buy certainly indicates tightness in the budget if not confidence in the ability of stand-in centre-half Nathaniel Phillips.

Though Sancho would be ideal in the sense of having at least a decade of football ahead of him, we’d imagine our potential new forward to be costing around the £40m mark.

