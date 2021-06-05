(Video) Thiago’s volley passing warm-up with Rodri is mesmerising

We’re all familiar by now with the sheer talent and brilliance on offer from Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara.

Prior to Spain’s meeting with Portugal, the classy midfielder was captured on camera engaging in an interesting warm-up with Manchester City man Rodri.

The players were clipped volleying the ball to each other – without it touching the turf – from one side of the pitch to the other (width-ways), after expertly controlling it.

Having been injured for a considerable number of games last season, we can’t wait to see the Spaniard take his positive end to the prior campaign into the next one and form an exciting relationship with Fabinho in the middle of the park.

As far as we at the EOTK are concerned, we’ve still yet to see the absolute best from the former Bayern Munich star, who we imagine will blow fans away next year in a full-strength Liverpool side.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

Technische masterclass van Thiago en Rodri!😍 pic.twitter.com/xEBurJxLIl — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) June 5, 2021