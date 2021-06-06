ESPN claim Liverpool goalkeeper is set to leave club, despite claims of a new contract

It has been heavily suggested Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is set to extend his stay at Anfield for another season.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have decided to send Caoimhin Kelleher out on loan this summer and keep the Spaniard as Alisson’s No.2.

But now ESPN claim Adrian is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the month when his contract runs out.

All signs pointed toward the veteran stopper to continue his stint at Anfield, but now it’s a little unclear what’s going on.

MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans share brilliant video which ‘sums up’ Andy Robertson

ESPN make no mention of Kelleher, so it’s somewhat safe to assume the young Irishman is indeed likely off elsewhere on loan this summer.

But if the 22-year-old is allowed to leave Liverpool, then surely Adrian can’t also head for the exit door…

In that scenario, teenager goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga would become the Reds’ back-up unless another player is brought in.

Given the Daily Mail’s claim is easier to understand, we at Empire of the Kop are going to take ESPN’s report with a heap of salt and assume they’ve perhaps repackaged old information on Liverpool in an extended round-up.