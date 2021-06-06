Ex-PL star urges Liverpool to replace Wijnaldum with £49.5m star

Former Leicester City striker Brian Deane has claimed that Youri Tielemans would be a “natural replacement” for Liverpool’s outbound star Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman is set to part ways with the Reds five successful seasons following a failure to reach an agreement with the side in contract talks.

“I’m a massive fan of Tielemans. He’s sort of like a natural replacement for Wijnaldum. You’ve got to ask yourself, what does Tielemans think as well?” the 53-year-old told This Is Futbol. “Is he happy at Leicester, would he want to take that step? It’s perhaps quite difficult for Leicester to keep the players when they keep getting poached by the top clubs.”

A move to Barcelona could be on the rocks, however, following the emergence of a late lucrative offer from a fellow European heavyweight.

READ MORE: Liverpool starlet with 18 goal contributions reportedly eyed for a loan move by newly promoted Watford

The Foxes midfielder, valued at £49.5m (according to Transfermarkt), has been recently heavily linked with a switch to Anfield alongside the likes of Yves Bissouma from the Premier League.

It’s not clear yet whether our reported interest will develop into anything serious, however, particularly if some rumours alleging the Belgian’s value to be in excess of £70m are accurate.

With us having lost a reliable performer in our soon-to-be former No.5, however, the need for a replacement is absolutely paramount with Champions League football set to keep the demands on our squad high.

Over 80% of Liverpool fans polled had their say on their ideal midfield transfer target