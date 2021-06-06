Wijnaldum’s move to Barcelona is off; Liverpool star agrees to huge wage hike – report

Gini Wijnaldum is now expected to sign for Ligue 1 giants PSG once his Liverpool contract expires later this month.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims Barcelona have refused to match what the French club have offered the Netherlands international.

Earlier today, we covered the news that PSG had tabled an offer to Wijnaldum with a huge wage hike and things appear to have progressed rapidly.

It doesn’t make much of a difference for Liverpool fans, though – sadly, Gini is still set to head through the exit door at Anfield for the last time as a Red.

Barcelona have a long-standing interest in Wijnaldum, with Ronald Koeman coming out and admitting he wanted to sign the Liverpool star last summer.

In a very snappy line, the Barcelona boss said “It is true, he was on my list,” when asked about his interest in Gini after the transfer window closed – as per a report from NOS, via Marca.

But it now appears PSG and Mauricio Pochettino, who has personally called for the Dutchman’s signing, will be working with Wijnaldum from next season.