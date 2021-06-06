Growing interest in out-of-favour Liverpool star could be good news for potential transfer fee – report

Liverpool’s could receive a potentially higher transfer fee than expected for out-of-favour star Marko Grujic.

This comes from Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that interested party Porto are concerned that the Serbian’s asking price could grow due to increasing interest from other sides across Europe.

The 25-year-old has featured rarely for the Reds’ first-team since making the switch from Red Star Belgrade in 2016, with the midfielder likely a strong candidate to be axed this summer.

READ MORE: Pundit reckons Liverpool will have to cough up ‘big, big money’ for ‘class’ potential Wijnaldum successor

Evidently not trusted to have a serious role for Liverpool, we at the EOTK would not be surprised if the loanee was sold on to boost our transfer kitty.

It’s a shame that his time in Merseyside hasn’t really worked out, despite arriving to much fanfare early on in Jurgen Klopp’s rein.

Going forward, we’d expect the recruitment team to invest in a new midfielder that can immediately slot into the side – of the Yves Bissouma or Youri Tielemans variety – and help fill the considerable void left by Gini Wijnaldum’s departure.

Should we attract a larger fee for Grujic, as Porto fear, it would be a welcome boost in our pursuit of quality additions in the upcoming transfer window.

Over 80% of Liverpool fans polled had their say on their ideal midfield transfer target