Ligue 1 giants enter the fray as Liverpool midfielder’s future is now uncertain – report

Gini Wijnaldum is expected to join Barcelona in the coming weeks, once his Liverpool contract has wound down.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, but it now seems Ligue 1 giants PSG are ready to make their move.

The Sky Sports journalist claims the French side want to ‘hijack’ Barcelona’s deal for Wijnaldum.

PSG are said to have doubled what the Catalans have offered the Netherlands international and manager Mauricio Pochettino has personally called for the Dutchman’s signing.

Barcelona have a long-standing interest in Wijnaldum, with Ronald Koeman coming out and admitting he wanted to sign the Liverpool star last summer.

In a very snappy line, the Barcelona boss said “It is true, he was on my list,” when asked about his interest in Gini after the transfer window closed – as per a report from NOS, via Marca.

It now seems Koeman and Barcelona may have scuppered their chance at signing Wijnaldum and he could be off to PSG, but nothing is certain in football…