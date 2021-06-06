Liverpool have one crucial advantage over their richer Premier League rivals in transfer market, says Reds legend

John Aldridge has insisted that Liverpool’s transfer committee is an advantage for the side in the upcoming transfer window against the financial powerhouses of the Premier League.

Writing in his column for the Sunday World, the former Reds striker pointed to the club’s prior impressive signings as evidence of the sharp eye possessed by Michael Edwards and the recruitment team.

“What Liverpool have in their favour this summer is a team of people running the club that boasts a proven track record in the transfer market,” the 62-year-old wrote.

“The owners might not have the financial muscle to challenge Chelsea or City for the top players in the game, but they do have a manager and a transfer committee that have shown they are among the best in the business.

“Sadio Mane, Van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota were all transfers that raised eyebrows for different reasons, but all four have proved to be sound investments.

“Now Liverpool need to go again and make the right buys with the budget they’ve got at their disposal.”

Signing a European superstar for a huge statement fee isn’t a strong likelihood on our end but as Aldridge has pointed out, that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the world for us.

With the likes of Yves Bissouma, Patson Daka, and a whole host of other rumoured transfer targets likely not to set us back beyond the £30-40m mark each, there are quality signings waiting to be made, if not quite the immediate world-beaters that our rivals are purchasing.

Nonetheless, with a coach like Jurgen Klopp at the helm, there shouldn’t be any concern over how young any potential signing is, with the German having a track record of turning highly-rated stars into world-class talent.

Over 80% of Liverpool fans polled had their say on their ideal midfield transfer target