Liverpool starlet with 18 goal contributions reportedly eyed for a loan move by newly promoted Watford

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott is reportedly being targeted by Watford as a potential loan option in the Premier League following the Hertfordshire outfit’s promotion to the English top-flight, as reported by the Mirror.

The former Fulham Academy graduate enjoyed a highly productive spell in the Championship last season with Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers, registering 18 league goal contributions.

Though the Reds are thought to be interested in adding a new forward to the ranks to boost competition for the starting front-three spots, it’s possible that the 18-year-old could turn heads at Anfield with a successful pre-season.

READ MORE: Nathaniel Phillips addresses Ibrahima Konate arrival and what it means for his Liverpool future

Having proved his credentials in the English second division, despite many suggesting that the physicality of the Championship would render him near useless, the winger has certainly earned the opportunity to prove that he is ready for the next big step.

Dependent on the kind of forward we land in the summer window, there will likely be opportunities for minutes under Jurgen Klopp – particularly if we sell off the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

As far as his recent experiences go, we certainly shouldn’t underestimate Elliott’s potential to impress at the highest level.

Over 80% of Liverpool fans polled had their say on their ideal midfield transfer target