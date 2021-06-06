Liverpool to move for €42m Italy international who could be signed for bargain fee – report

Liverpool could be set to make a move for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini next summer.

That’s according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who claim a €30 million release clause becomes active in his contract in 2022.

Liverpool are arguably in need of midfield reinforcements, with Gini Wijnaldum set to depart the club later this month.

Thiago Alcantara joined Liverpool last summer without any significant outgoings, but injury problems over the last 12 months have proved the Reds struggle when their depth is pressed.

Earlier this year, we compiled a list of three players who could replace Wijnaldum this summer and our wildcard shout was Pellegrini.

The 24-year-old, who is valued at €42 million by Transfermarkt, could be a versatile option for Liverpool, being able to play in defensive, central and attacking midfield, as well as out on the flanks and up front if needed.

Naturally more of a No.10 than a box-to-box midfielder, Pellegrini would offer something a little different from Wijnaldum, but it’s a commodity the Reds have lacked in recent years: goals from midfield.