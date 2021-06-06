Manchester City would be beyond Liverpool’s reach if they sign 23-goal star, fears ex-Red

John Aldridge has expressed his concern that Manchester City will be beyond Liverpool’s reach if they manage to sign Harry Kane in the upcoming window.

The Reds have been tentatively linked with the England captain, with Jurgen Klopp said to be keen on adding a new forward to the ranks.

“While I’m confident that a fit-and-firing Liverpool could finish ahead of both City and Chelsea in next season’s Premier League, what happens from this point forward could change that belief,” the ex-Red wrote in his column for the Sunday World.

“Liverpool should be trying to sign Harry Kane from Spurs this summer, maybe even Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, but it is never going to happen.”

Should one of the Englishman’s potential suitors within the Premier League manage to secure his signature, it would certainly spell bad news for the likes of Liverpool and their competition.

Adding the striker – who registered 23 league goals this term – to Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad, in particular, would be a frightening prospect, with the Citizens in desperate need of a quality forward.

“While Klopp will be thinking that a team featuring a fit-again Virgil van Dijk and new signing Ibrahima Konate can give his team the defensive solidity they lacked in recent months, City and Chelsea could rewrite the game once more if they do what I expect them to do this summer,” the 62-year-old added.

“No one will be surprised if Kane joins City. If that deal goes through, it will take Pep Guardiola’s side to a different level and push them clear of Liverpool’s reach.”

We know for a fact that, barring any dramatic, sudden influx of funds, we won’t be going for a superstar of the calibre of Kylian Mbappe and co. (as much as we’d love to see it happen).

We’d have to disagree slightly with Aldridge that this would catapult City beyond us, however, with the return of Virgil van Dijk alone enough to get us back on track and competing.

What will make the difference, however, is ensuring not only depth provided by new signings but quality in that depth, with a new midfielder and forward being absolute priorities.

