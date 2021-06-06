‘Maybe we will pull rank next time’ – Gareth Southgate confirms he’ll have a chat with Jordan Henderson after penalty controversy

Gareth Southgate has confirmed he will talk to Jordan Henderson after the Liverpool skipper took Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty.

The Everton forward had been set to take the spot-kick, with the 30-year-old’s proceeding effort from the spot saved by Romania No.1 Florin Nita in a game England won courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s sole goal.

“We had Rashford on penalties and then Ward-Prowse, and they had both come off,” the national boss was quoted as saying by the Echo.

“We were expecting Dominic to take it, and I was expecting Hendo to walk over and make sure Dominic took it. I’ll see what Hendo’s thought process was after.

“Maybe we will pull rank next time!”

While we’ve no doubt it’s a decision from the former Sunderland star that will rankle with England fans – not to mention the manager – it’s an ultimately harmless error in a meaningless friendly.

Henderson probably got a little caught up in the moment of his return to the playing field.

It’s a shame he couldn’t cap off his appearance in the second-half with a goal but we’ve no doubt the penalty hierarchy will be made clear once again ahead of the European Championship.

