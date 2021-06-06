‘Missed bigger penalties than that’ – Henderson laughs off spot-kick miss in England clash

Jordan Henderson shrugged off his spot-kick miss in England’s 1-0 victory over Romania, reminding a reporter post-match that he’d “missed bigger penalties” before.

The Liverpool captain had not been in line to take the effort, after replacing Kalvin Phillips at the break, but nonetheless took the opportunity off of the designated taker in Dominic Calvert-Lewin before firing a tame shot at opposition goalkeeper Florin Nita.

It’s one the 30-year-old will want to quickly forget, though it shouldn’t be overlooked that the moment occurred in a friendly and did not ultimately affect the end result of the tie.

There’s not a doubt in our mind that some England fans – if tonight’s booing of the players taking the knee prior to kick-off was anything to go off – will take glee in battering the midfielder over the head with the penalty miss but it’s not one worth lingering over.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣️ "I've missed much bigger penalties than that" 😂 Jordan Henderson was not too concerned by his missed spot kick as he returned to the #ENG side v Romania pic.twitter.com/FvpdIJfsPI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 6, 2021

