(Photo) Jordan Henderson makes return after four months out injured

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has made his return from injury, for England.

The midfielder was brought off the bench for the Three Lions against Romania as both sides prepare for Euro 2020 later this month.

It comes as a fantastic development for both Liverpool and England as Henderson has been out of action since February, making a cameo on the bench against Crystal Palace in the last game of the Premier League season.

Take a look at the photograph of Henderson in his England kit below.

