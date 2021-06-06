Premier League clubs target Liverpool full-back this summer – report

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a decision on the future of full-back Neco Williams in the coming weeks.

The Reds have offers on the table from both Norwich City and Burnley, who want to take the young Wales international on loan this summer.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who also claim several Championship clubs are interested in Williams.

Norwich’s interest hinges on Max Aarons’ future, as several top team circle the exciting 21-year-old defender, whereas Burnley seem keen to press on as things stand.

The problem for Liverpool is Williams acts as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s back-up and allowing him to leave to get more regular first-team action leaves Jurgen Klopp’s squad thin at right-back.

Of course, James Milner can fill in at either full-back position, but relying on an emergency option is risky – as we saw this past season with Fabinho spending a good portion of 2020/21 playing at centre-half.

Should Williams be allowed to leave, Liverpool would need to bring in another player who is capable of filling in for arguably the best right-back on the planet.