Pundit reckons Liverpool will have to cough up ‘big, big money’ for ‘class’ potential Wijnaldum successor

Danny Mills has claimed that rumoured Liverpool target Youri Tielemans would likely set the side back a considerable amount, if the Reds were interested in making a move this summer.

The Belgian has been linked with a switch to the Merseysiders recently, with Gini Wijnaldum marked for an Anfield exit after contract talks sputtered out between club and player.

“I think he’s a class player and he’s the right age for Liverpool,” the former Leeds United star told Football Insider.

“He’s played international football, he’s got a lot of experience for a young player.

“He’s a very good, talented midfielder who’s proven it in the Premier League and not just other leagues.

“Yes, but I’m guessing Leicester are going to want big, big money for him.

“He’s got two years left on his contract which is still a long time. You’re not going to sit and do nothing for a year to push through a move.

“Leicester may say to him ‘Give us another year, then you can go.’ If there’s a deal to be done.

“Two years left, Leicester are still in a strong position to say ‘No, hands off.’ They’ve got the money to offer him a new deal too.”

Having registered 10 goal contributions in the Premier League this season, the former Monaco star is thought to be something of a more forward-minded option for the recruitment team to pursue in comparison with fellow reported target Yves Bissouma.

Nonetheless, being able to play anywhere from a deep midfield role right up to behind the front-three, the 24-year-old’s versatility is a trait that is likely to appeal to Jurgen Klopp.

If ESPN’s claim that Liverpool’s transfer budget totals £50m is accurate, however (not taking into account player sales), we may be forced to take a look at other options, particularly with us being in need of a new forward additionally.

