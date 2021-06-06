(Video) Kostas Tsimikas fizzes a lovely assist across the face of goal to help double Greece’s lead over Haaland’s Norway

Kostas Tsimikas helped Greece double their lead against Norway with a well-taken assist in the opposition box.

Advancing toward the goal, the fullback latched onto a lofted pass outside of the 6-yard box, fizzing the ball across the face of goal to fellow teammate Thanasis Androutsos who duly netted the goalscoring opportunity.

Having been handed few minutes in his maiden season at Liverpool, we at the EOTK are delighted to see the 25-year-old contributing meaningfully at an international level.

We can only hope that the Greek international enjoys a positive Euros and returns to Merseyside filled with all the confidence in the world to act as genuine competition for Andy Robertson’s left-back spot.

It was abundantly clear that both of our first-choice fullbacks were utterly overworked last season, partly due to the defensive injury crisis that ruled out a number of key centre-back stars.

With proper rest and rotation next year, however, we’d back our defenders, including Tsimikas, to get the best out of themselves and help the side bring trophies back to Anfield once more.

You can catch the clip below: