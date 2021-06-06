(Video) Liverpool fans share brilliant video which ‘sums up’ Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson is one of the hardest working players in Liverpool’s current squad, and the same can be said for the Scottish National Team.

To be fair, it can be said wherever he goes, because he leaves his heart on the pitch and fights until the end for his team-mates.

A video of Robertson has been getting bounded around on social media by Liverpool supporters, which one fan says ‘sums up’ the Scot.

In the clip below, you can see the full-back making a gut-busting run down the left flank, before playing in an inch-perfect cross to assist a team-mate.

