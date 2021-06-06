(Video) Roy Keane made to look stupid by Henderson after blasting Liverpool star

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson made former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane look mighty stupid on Sunday night.

The Irishman, on punditry duty for ITV, questioned why the England midfielder was travelling with Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020 later this month.

The Liverpool star was called up by the Three Lions after spending four months recovering from injury, and Keane isn’t convinced of what Henderson can offer as he’s “clearly” not fit, jovially suggesting he does card tricks and quizzes in the evenings.

The midfielder took to the pitch less than an hour later, coming on a substitute for England at half-time against Romania…

Pictures via ITV.

Roy Keane on Jordan Henderson… 😬 “Clearly Jordan’s not fit – I don’t think he should be involved… I’ve heard people say they want him around the place – for what? Does he do card tricks? Does he have a sing song? Does he do quizzes in the evenings?” pic.twitter.com/YhYaXxg8FX — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 6, 2021