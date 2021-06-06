(Videos) Mane spins a tight marker before issuing a neat assist after opening penalty as Senegal overcome Zambia 3-1

Sadio Mane had a highly productive game for Senegal, as The Lions of Teranga put Zambia to the sword in a 3-1 friendly victory.

The Liverpool winger netted a goal from the penalty spot to open the scoring before helping seal his national’s side win with a neat assist for teammate Ismaila Sarr.

Receiving the ball deep in enemy territory in the latter stages of the first-half, the No.10 spun past an opposition defender tightly marking him before poking a pass to the Watford forward arriving into the box in acres of space.

Whilst not necessarily against elite opposition, we at the Empire of the Kop are delighted to see our Senegalese speedster taking his positive end to the domestic season into the internationals.

If recent performances are anything to go by, we could be enjoying a renewed Mane when the 29-year-old returns to Liverpool in July.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of 1 Direct :