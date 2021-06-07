Arsene Wenger lauds ‘convincing’ Liverpool star ahead of Euro 2020

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger knows a thing or two about good football, and the Frenchman is seemingly keen on Liverpool star Diogo Jota.

Speaking to beIN Sports, as part of their preview for Euro 2020 this summer, the 71-year-old said the Portugal forward is a “convincing” talent.

“[Portugal] have [Diogo] Jota who plays now at Liverpool, who is a very convincing player,” Wenger said, when talking about the teams he believes are capable of winning the illustrious tournament.

Wenger is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable men in football, so it’s no surprise he’s got a few kind words to say about Jota.

But it’s a great compliment for the 24-year-old, who suffered an injury last season which forced him out of 21 games for Liverpool.

Jota is of course one of the 26 players called up by Fernando Santos to represent Portugal in Euro 2020 this summer, alongside captain Cristiano Ronaldo.