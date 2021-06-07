Calvert-Lewin reveals what Henderson told him before England penalty

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has come under some scrutiny after taking a penalty-kick for England over the weekend and failing to convert.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin won the spot-kick, but the experienced midfielder went over to claim the chance as the Three Lions already had a 1-0 lead in the international friendly against Romania.

There was a strong reaction from the English media after manager Gareth Southgate seemingly criticised Henderson’s decision to take the penalty, and now Calvert-Lewin has revealed what the Liverpool captain said to him before taking the spot-kick.

Speaking after England’s 1-0 win as the Three Lions continue to prepare for the Euros later this month, the Everton striker said the Liverpool captain wanted to take the penalty as he hasn’t yet scored for his country.

“[Henderson] said that he’d not scored for England yet so he wanted the penalty,” said Calvert-Lewin, as quoted by the Echo.

“Maybe in hindsight I should have took it but on another day he puts it in the back of the net.

“It’s just one of those things. Maybe if I want to go to the next level I have to be more ruthless there and take the penalty.

“I think he wanted to take it to gain some confidence going into the tournament and for me I want everyone fully firing and confident.”