Dortmund name lofty price-tag for Liverpool-linked forward that could play into Edwards’ hands

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly slapped a whopping price-tag on superstar forward Erling Haaland, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Bundesliga giants will demand €200 million for the Norway international this summer, if any club comes knocking for the striker.

Such a lofty price-tag will no doubt put off many potential suitors, and as mused by Rousing The Kop could actually play into Michael Edwards and Liverpool’s hands.

As reported by Eurosport, the Reds are one of the interested parties in for Haaland and could wait until next summer when a £62 million release clause will become active, as cited by the Metro.

Now, based on that information, it’s easy to come to the conclusion that any club could take advantage of the clause – and that assumption would be correct.

But as mentioned by football finance expert Mo Chatra, when chatting about the possibility of Liverpool signing Mbappe, the Reds don’t have a history of splashing the cash on just one signing under FSG.

A transfer fee of £62 million next summer is much more realistic for the club than £170 million (€200 million) this year.