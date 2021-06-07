(Images) Nike’s new yellow Liverpool kit for 2021/22 leaked, trim will split opinion

Liverpool’s new third kit by Nike for the 2021/22 season has been leaked online – and there’s a couple of bold choices that will split fans.

Firstly, it’s a bold, bright yellow colour with red trim – but the collar and sleeves aren’t solid, they’re checker in design, a likely a nod to the banners on the Kop.

One design feature we at Empire of the Kop think we can all agree on is the swapped in Nike logo.

The manufacturer has opted for the typical swoosh, but with their brand name on top. It looks classy.

Take a look at the images below – via Footyheadlines.

