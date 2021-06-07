PSG chief fires warning at Liverpool-linked superstar Kylian Mbappe: “He will never leave”

PSG president and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has fired a warning at France forward Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with moves to several world-class clubs, including Liverpool.

The 22-year-old is a widely reported target for the Reds, with Times journalist Duncan Castle telling the Transfer Window Podcast the superstar would like an Anfield switch.

But Al-Khelaifi’s latest comments will no doubt smack down on some of the rumours circulating regarding Mbappe and the clubs said to be interested in the Frenchman.

Speaking to L’Equipe, via Marca, the PSG president stated the young striker will “never” leave the Ligue 1 giants as they’ll never consider selling him and leaving on a Bosman transfer is “impossible”.

“I will be clear. Kylian Mbappe will continue here at Paris Saint-Germain, we will never sell him and he will never leave the club as a free agent. Impossible,” Al-Khelaifi said.

While the PSG chief may be confident in securing Mbappe’s long-term future, the 22-year-old has just one year left on his current contract.

Should the Frenchman refuse to sign a new deal, he will be free to leave the Ligue 1 giants on a Bosman transfer next summer, as per Transfermarkt.