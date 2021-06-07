PSG man described as ‘key’ to Gini Wijnaldum’s impending transfer

Gini Wijnaldum looks set to join PSG once his Liverpool contract expires later this month.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, but it’s now being widely reported.

The Liverpool Echo ran a story over the weekend in which PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino’s presence in Paris is described as ‘key’ to convincing Wijnaldum to join the Ligue 1 giants.

Delving into some background, the report states the Netherlands international was close to signing for Spurs in 2016, where the Argentine was manager.

And it’s not just hearsay, Wijnaldum spoke about almost signing for the London-based club before Liverpool turned his head.

“I went to Mauricio Pochettino’s house before I spoke to Liverpool,” he said, as per the same Echo report. “After the meeting I told my agent ‘I’m going to join Spurs. I saw Spurs as being a very good fit for me – but we were unable to agree financial terms with them.”

MORE: Wijnaldum to PSG transfer gathers pace as journalist drops contract details

Naturally, Wijnaldum’s impending exit will be a big loss for the Reds – but Thiago Alcantara could help soften the blow.

The Spaniard rocked up at Anfield last summer, signing from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, with no significant outgoings to accommodate the transfer.

At the time, it was believed by some that Thiago would replace Wijnaldum once he signed on the dotted line – but it now seems the mercurial midfielder will have to do that job, at least in-part, as of next season.