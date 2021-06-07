Serie A giants set to ramp up interest in Liverpool winger – reports

Lazio have been credited with interest in Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri, who has also reportedly garnered attention from Roma and La Liga side Sevilla.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, as cited by our friends over at The Laziali, the Biancocelesti will switch up their system to 4-3-3 next season and need to look at wingers this summer, with the Swiss flyer named as a target.

Shaqiri registered just 13 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this past season, with most of them coming from the bench.

Chiefly utilised as Mo Salah’s back-up, the Reds’ No.23 barely gets any game-time, but is more than good enough to play every week for another top side.

Just a few months ago it was reported Shaqiri had rejected opportunities to leave Liverpool on loan, which may have had an impact on Takumi Minamino’s temporary move to Southampton.

The Switzerland international has two years left on his current deal at Anfield, which should give the club some leverage in potential negotiations this summer.

Football Insider report Liverpool have previously asked for as much as £23 million for Shaqiri, but could be talked into cashing in on the 29-year-old for less.