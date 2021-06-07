(Video) Minamino bags glorious goal for Japan after great build-up play

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino helped Japan overcome Tajikistan on Monday afternoon.

The Samurai Blue were in World Cup qualifier action as they dispatched their opponents with relative ease, registering a 4-1 score-line.

Minamino finished off a close-range effort after some lovely build-up play by his team-mates down the right flank.

It takes the Liverpool star to 16 international goals, and remarkably four in four for 2021 after a difficult 2020.

Take a look at Taki’s goal below – via NHK.