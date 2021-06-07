Wijnaldum to PSG transfer gathers pace as journalist drops contract details

It now seems more than likely Gini Wijnaldum will sign for PSG when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of this month.

Barcelona seemed sure to be the Netherlands star’s next club, but the Ligue 1 giants have blown the Catalans out of the water with their contract offer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed PSG have offered Wijnaldum double what Barca had.

The well-placed Italian journalist has now also revealed the French side have tabled a three-year deal for the Liverpool man.

Naturally, Wijnaldum’s impending exit will be a big loss for the Reds – but Thiago Alcantara could help soften the blow.

The Spaniard rocked up at Anfield last summer, signing from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal, with no significant outgoings to accommodate the transfer.

At the time, it was believed by some that Thiago would be replacing Wijnaldum once he signed on the dotted line – but it now seems the mercurial midfielder will have to do that job, at least in-part, as of next season.