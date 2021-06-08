€20m star tipped to replace Wijnaldum at Liverpool set to join Serie A club – report

Liverpool-linked Teun Koopmeiners is reportedly set to sign for Serie A side Atalanta.

The AZ Alkmaar captain was previously tipped to replace Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield, but a €20 million deal is said to have been struck with the Bergamo outfit.

That’s according to Tuttosport, as cited by Football Italia, who claim both Roma and Arsenal had also expressed their interest.

It’s unclear just how keen Liverpool were on Koopmeiners, or indeed if the rumours were even accurate, but it appears Yves Bissouma and Youri Tielemans could be higher up in the Reds’ thinking.

Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad heavily suggests Tielemans is ready to quit Leicester City for Anfield, while Times journalist Duncan Castles claims Jurgen Klopp has taken a personal interest in the potential signing of Bissouma.

There has been a lot of talk in the media about Liverpool signing a replacement for Wijnaldum this summer, and indeed the possibility a new midfielder will not even be targeted.

Thiago Alcantara was signed by the Reds last year and there was a belief the Spaniard would replace the Netherlands international, but the duo played together under Klopp throughout 2020/21.