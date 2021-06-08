Eye-watering wages Wijnaldum will earn at PSG revealed by Dutch source

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is set to join PSG on a three-year deal, as initially revealed by Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
The Netherlands international looked all but signed by Barcelona, before the Ligue 1 giants stepped in and blew their offer out of the water.
According to various sources, PSG tabled a contract which will see Wijnaldum pick up twice as much as he would have in Catalonia.
More specifically, reputable Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim the midfielder will earn wages of around £160,000 per week in the French capital.
Wijnaldum departs Anfield as a true modern legend of the club, helping the team climb to the incredible heights its enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp’s reign.
The Netherlands international will pack Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup winners’ medals into his bag when he leaves Merseyside for the last time as a Liverpool player.
I have no idea why do we keep talking about this, especially what salary he may or may not earn? He is gone, we lost him for free which was a very bad move. Given the clear and strong interest in him should have sold him last year for at least 20 mil which would have helped now in buying a replacement. Bad move.
Having said that pls stop with this ongoing speculation
It is now clear also why he is really leaving, not because he wanted more than anything to play for Barca or the Koeman connection etc.. nope, it’s plain greed, he wanted way more money than we wanted to pay and that’s that. As soon as PSG offered him far more than Barca he forgot all about that ‘dream’.. which is his right of course but let’s stop now and wish him well.
What we do need to do is BUY a solid replacement and there are plenty out there . Stop also with Tielemans as that has zero chance either. Would love to see someone like either De Paul who will bring goals and craft and a bit of South American nastiness to our midfield. Or, if we want mainly physicality we should get Bissouma. Both have reasonable price tags for Pool. The only part I don’t like about Bissouma is that he too will go for a month in Jan… imagine if we got him and Daka, come Jan we lose both of them, plus Salah Mane and Keita if he is still around… this has to start being a consideration now, I know this is a rare event but we can’t afford to have such a large cluster of African players for this reason.