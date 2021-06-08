Eye-watering wages Wijnaldum will earn at PSG revealed by Dutch source

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is set to join PSG on a three-year deal, as initially revealed by Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands international looked all but signed by Barcelona, before the Ligue 1 giants stepped in and blew their offer out of the water.

According to various sources, PSG tabled a contract which will see Wijnaldum pick up twice as much as he would have in Catalonia.

More specifically, reputable Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim the midfielder will earn wages of around £160,000 per week in the French capital.

Wijnaldum departs Anfield as a true modern legend of the club, helping the team climb to the incredible heights its enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

The Netherlands international will pack Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup winners’ medals into his bag when he leaves Merseyside for the last time as a Liverpool player.