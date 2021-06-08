(Image) Liverpool’s new kit looks even better with Tielemans in it

We’ve all seen Liverpool’s new kit for the 2021/22 season by now – the Reds wore it in their final Premier League game of the season, to be fair!

But we won’t get to see it on players again until pre-season kicks-off later this summer, once Euro 2020 is over.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, with Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad heavily suggesting the midfielder is ready to quit the King Power for Anfield.

And so graphic designers have been having a little fun – one image, by Instagram user ‘lfcterritory‘, has caught our eye as it’s the Belgium international decked out in the Reds’ new strip!

