(Image) Liverpool’s new yellow third kit looks better on Thiago

Liverpool’s new third kit by Nike for the 2021/22 season has been leaked online – and it’s seemingly already splitting opinions in the fan-base.

It’s a bold yellow number for the Reds next season, with a crimson checker design around the collar and sleeves.

As it always the case, the kits look better actually on the players than they do hanging up in shops, or even more so when they’re only in the concept design phase.

Instagram user LFCDZN11 has Photoshopped Liverpool star Thiago into the third new kit – and we have to admit, it looks magnitudes better with the Spaniard in it.

