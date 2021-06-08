Liverpool activate €30m release clause of potential Wijnaldum replacement, according to Italian media

Liverpool have reportedly activated the release clause in Lorenzo Pellegrini’s Roma contract.

That’s according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via TEAMtalk), who boldly claim the Premier League giants have lodged a bid of €30 million for the Giallorossi captain.

It’s worth noting there are conflicting reports floating around regarding Pellegrini’s contract – some sources state it expires in 12 months, while others claim the release clause becomes active next year, but the 24-year-old is tied to Roma until 2023.

Liverpool are arguably in need of midfield reinforcements this summer, with Gini Wijnaldum set to depart the club for PSG later this month.

Thiago Alcantara joined the Reds last summer without any significant outgoings, but injury problems over the last 12 months have proved Jurgen Klopp’s squad struggle when their depth is pressed.

Earlier this year, we compiled a list of three players who could replace Wijnaldum this summer and our wildcard shout was Roma’s Pellegrini.