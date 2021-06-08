Liverpool eye move for 23-year-old England star who just replaced Trent – report

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.

The 23-year-old is just off the back of getting a call-up from England boss Gareth Southgate after Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury, ruling him out of Euro 2020.

Empire of the Kop understands White is a long-term target for Liverpool, so it’s no surprise to see the Reds named as potential suitors if the Brighton star makes a move this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Merseyside outfit are among a cluster of Premier League sides interested in the defender.

A potential stumbling block for any clubs keen on making a move any time soon is the lofty price-tag Brighton have slapped on the England international.

Brighton and Hove Albion have increased their demands for the potential transfer of defender Ben White

The East Sussex side are said to want at least £50 million for the 23-year-old, which may have been inflated by White’s call-up for the Three Lions this month.

Liverpool’s interest in the centre-half may have dwindled in recent weeks, with the signing of France U21 captain Ibrahima Konate for around £30 million already agreed upon.

