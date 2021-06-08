Liverpool eye move for 23-year-old England star who just replaced Trent – report

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.

The 23-year-old is just off the back of getting a call-up from England boss Gareth Southgate after Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury, ruling him out of Euro 2020.

Empire of the Kop understands White is a long-term target for Liverpool, so it’s no surprise to see the Reds named as potential suitors if the Brighton star makes a move this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Merseyside outfit are among a cluster of Premier League sides interested in the defender.

A potential stumbling block for any clubs keen on making a move any time soon is the lofty price-tag Brighton have slapped on the England international.

The East Sussex side are said to want at least £50 million for the 23-year-old, which may have been inflated by White’s call-up for the Three Lions this month.

Liverpool’s interest in the centre-half may have dwindled in recent weeks, with the signing of France U21 captain Ibrahima Konate for around £30 million already agreed upon.