Liverpool-linked striker omitted from international squad to ‘sort out future’

Patson Daka has been omitted from the latest Zambia squad to sort out his future, according to the national team’s coach.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool over the last few months, with Spanish outlet Todofichajes going as far as to claim he’s to sign for the Reds imminently.

Zambia boss Milutin Sredojevic may have let the cat out of the bag, in terms of Daka potentially departing Red Bull Salzburg this summer, by revealing the striker is ‘sorting out his future’ at the moment.

“Daka, Mwepu and Kangwa have to decide on their next future, and it is just fair that they can make a decision that is in the best interest of the country,” he said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

While the striker’s absence is certainly intriguing, whether Daka is actually about to sign for Liverpool is another thing entirely.

The only notable outlet claiming the Zambia international is on the cusp of joining the Reds is the aforementioned Todofichajes – and they’re not considered a typically reliable source.