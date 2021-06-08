Liverpool willing to offer sought-after winger in swap deal with Premier League club

Liverpool are reportedly one step ahead of rivals in the race for the potential signing of Leeds United star Raphinha.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, via Sports Mole, who claim the West Yorkshire outfit are keen on Reds fringe player Harry Wilson.

In their report, as cited by the Liverpool Echo, it’s claimed the Wales international could be used to sweeten a swap deal involving Raphinha.

Last summer, the Mirror credited Leeds as one of several clubs keeping tabs on Wilson – but the Reds were unwilling to budge on their £20 million valuation of the winger.

Raphinha has been subject of wide speculation regarding interest from various top clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Transfermarkt value the Brazilian at just £22.5 million, but after a wonderful debut season with Leeds in the Premier League, totting up nine assists and bagging six goals of his own, he’ll surely command a deal worth at least twice as much.