New exciting Anfield development to be given green light, work already begun

Liverpool FC are expected to be given the green light for plans to expand Anfield to a 61,000 seater stadium over the next 12 months.

The City Council have recommended the plans to increase the Anfield Road end’s capacity, which will go before a committee next week.

As reported by This Is Anfield, the new plan for the corner of the Anfield Road End and the Kenny Dalglish Stand will see an entry section big enough to bring in large items for stages to convert the stadium for concerts and shows.

Preparations have already begun at the stadium, with the club expecting to get the green light having already got the City Council’s recommendation.

By the end of construction, the expanded stand will look similar to what the Main Stand currently looks like and will increase Anfield’s capacity to a whopping 61,000.

The development will move Anfield ahead of Manchester City’s Etihad and Arsenal’s Emirates in terms of capacity, leaving only Spurs’ stadium, West Ham’s London Stadium and Old Trafford as larger than Liverpool’s in the country (club football).