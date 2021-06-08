(Photo) All three Liverpool kits for 2021/22 pictured together in leaked image

Yesterday, we saw a fresh leak of Liverpool’s new third kit by Nike for the 2021/22 season – and it’s a little different from initial suggestions.

The alternative strip is a bold yellow colour with red checker trim on the neck and sleeves. You can take a look at the design in full here.

A photograph of what appears to be Liverpool’s three kits for next season has also been leaked online, via the reliable Footy Headlines.

The home shirt is on full show, but the expected away and third are tucked behind each-other – take a look at the tweet below.

The 3 kits for the new season. pic.twitter.com/8XZa2H6pS2 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) June 7, 2021