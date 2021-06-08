Premier League boss reveals fresh talks with Liverpool about 26-year-old star

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed talks have been held with Liverpool regarding the potential transfer of Takumi Minamino.

The Japan international signed for the Saints on loan in January, making ten appearances and scoring twice, and it seems the Austrian wants to keep the Reds star around.

MORE: New exciting Anfield development to be given green light, work already begun

“The most important thing for him is that he gets a chance to play,” Hasenhuttl said, as quoted by The Boot Room.

“We have had talks with them and they are not so sure what will happen with him because Liverpool may make some things happen in the transfer market. For him, it was important to play here.”

It’s unclear what the future holds for Minamino, but the 26-year-old is hitting a fine run of form at the moment, scoring for club and country in 2021.

The Japan star struck a fine effort in the Samurai Blue’s 4-1 win over Tajikistan after some lovely build-up play by his team-mates – take a watch of the goal here.